Madhya Pradesh Extends Coronavirus Lockdown Till June 15
Lockdown in Madhya Pradesh is going be extended till June 15, says Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Madhya Pradesh is the first state to do so.
Next Story
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Madhya Pradesh Extends Coronavirus Lockdown Till June 1530 May 2020 1:23 PM GMT
Delhi-Moscow AI flight returns after pilot found COVID-19...30 May 2020 9:43 AM GMT
COVID-19: India records highest single-day spike of 265...30 May 2020 9:30 AM GMT
PM lists Art 370 abrogation, CAA, Ram temple settlement...30 May 2020 9:15 AM GMT
96 more test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha; count rises to ...30 May 2020 6:58 AM GMT