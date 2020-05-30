Top
Millennium Post
Home > Big Story > Madhya Pradesh Extends Coronavirus Lockdown Till June 15

Madhya Pradesh Extends Coronavirus Lockdown Till June 15

Madhya Pradesh Extends Coronavirus Lockdown Till June 15

Lockdown in Madhya Pradesh is going be extended till June 15, says Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Madhya Pradesh is the first state to do so.

PTI

PTI


Next Story
Share it