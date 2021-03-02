LPG price hiked again by Rs 25; ATF price up 6.5%





New Delhi: Cooking gas LPG price was hiked on Monday by Rs 25 per cylinder across all categories, including subsidised fuel and those availed by Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries — the fourth increase in rates in a month's time.

LPG prices have gone up by Rs 125 per 14.2-kg cylinder since the beginning of February, price data from state-owned oil marketing companies showed.

Also, jet fuel prices were hiked by a steep 6.5 per cent on the back of a rally in international oil prices.

A 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi now costs Rs 819 as against Rs 794 at which they were supplied on Sunday.

The increase is applicable across all categories, including subsidised and non-subsidised users.

LPG is available only at one rate, market price, across the country. The government, however, gives a small subsidy to select customers.

However, this subsidy has been eliminated in metros and major cities through successive price increases over the past couple of years. So, in places like Delhi, there is no subsidy paid to customers since May 2020 and all LPG users pay the market price, which currently is Rs 819.





LPG prices were hiked first by Rs 25 per cylinder on February 4, followed by a Rs 50 per cylinder increase on February 15 and Rs 25 raise on February 25.

Simultaneously, aviation turbine fuel or ATF price was hiked by Rs 3,663 per kilolitre, or 6.5 per cent, to Rs 59,400.91 per kl in the national Capital, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

This is the third increase in jet fuel prices since February.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices were unchanged for the second day in a row after hitting an all-time high.

Petrol is priced at Rs 91.17 per litre in Delhi and at Rs 97.57 in Mumbai. Diesel comes for Rs 81.47 a litre in the national Capital and for Rs 88.60 in Mumbai.

IGL also announced an increase of 70 paise per kg in the consumer prices of CNG in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Fatehpur, Hamirpur, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Karnal, Kaithal and Rewari with effect from 6.00 am on March 2, 2021. The new consumer price would be Rs 43.40 per kg in Delhi and Rs 49.08 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. IGL has also announced an increase in its domestic PNG prices with effect from March 2, 2021. The consumer price of PNG to the households in Delhi has been increased by 91 paise per scm from Rs 27.50 per scm to Rs 28.41 per scm, while the applicable price of domestic PNG to households in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad would be Rs 28.36 per scm, which has also been increased by 91 paise per scm from Rs 27.45 per scm.



