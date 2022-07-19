Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amidst oppn protests over GST, price rise

New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings were on Tuesday adjourned till 2 pm amidst protests by opposition members over imposition of GST on some new items and on price rise issue.



As soon as the House assembled at 11 am, opposition members belonging to the Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK and others came to the well of the House carrying placards against the imposition of the GST on some new items.

They raised slogans against the Modi government over the issue of price rise.

The placards read Gabbar Singh Strikes Again among others.

Speaker Om Birla appealed to the opposition members to go to their seats and said carrying of placards inside the House is against Parliamentary rules.

He said since the House is discussing farmers' issue, the members should participate in it.

You carry rules book but don't follow rules. The rules prohibit carrying placards here but you are carrying them. You raise farmers issue outside the House but not inside.

You raise the issue of price rise outside the House but not inside. In the last session you did not participate in the debate on price rise. This is not good, Birla said.

As the opposition members did not pay any heed to the Speaker's appeal, he adjourned the House till 2 pm after about 15 minutes of proceedings.