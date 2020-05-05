Lockdown 3.0: India opens up, only partially

New Delhi: The third phase of the countrywide lockdown begins on May 4 with "considerable relaxations", but curbs will continue in containment areas so that the gains achieved so far in the fight against COVID-19 are not "squandered away", officials said on Monday. The country has been divided into three zones — Red, Orange and Green — based on Coronavirus risk-profiling. The extended lockdown is slated to last till May 17.



According to the Home Ministry, activities prohibited throughout the country, irrespective of the zones are air, rail, Metro travel; inter-state movement by road; schools, colleges, and other educational, training and coaching institutions; hospitality services, including hotels and restaurants.

Places of large public gatherings — cinema halls, malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes — social, political, cultural and other kinds of gatherings and religious or public worship places are in the prohibited list.

However, the movement of individuals for non-essential activities in all zones, barring containment areas, is allowed but strictly between 7 am and 7 pm.

Barber shops, spas and salons in Green and Orange zones are allowed to open as is the sale of non-essential items by e-commerce firms.

Sale of liquor will be allowed with certain conditions in all zones, barring containment area, in standalone shops, not in markets or malls.

In all zones, persons above 65 years of age, those with underlying health conditions, pregnant women, and children below 10 years shall stay at home, except for essential and health purposes.

Movement of people by air, rail and road is allowed for select purposes, and for purposes as permitted by the MHA. In containment areas, movement of people is totally banned and essential services are delivered at the doorsteps.

The list of permitted activities also includes OPDs and medical clinics in all zones with social distancing norms and other precautions. However, these will not be permitted in containment zones.

All goods traffic will be permitted and no state or Union Territory shall stop the movement of cargo for cross land-border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries.

In Red zones (outside the containment areas), some additional activities are prohibited: plying of cycle rickshaws and auto-rickshaws, taxis and cab-aggregators; intra-district and inter-district buses; barber shops, spas and salons.

Certain other activities have been allowed in the Red zone with restrictions: Movement of individuals and vehicles for permitted activities with a maximum of two persons (besides the driver) in four-wheelers, no pillion rider on two-wheelers.

In Red zones, e-commerce companies are allowed to sell only essential commodities. Barber shops and salons are not allowed to open.

On domestic helps in Red zones, resident welfare associations should take a call on allowing in outsiders. If allowed by RWAs, health protocols have to be maintained by the domestic helps and employers.

Industrial establishments in urban areas, like Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Export Oriented Units (EOUs), industrial estates and industrial townships with access control have been permitted from Monday in all zones, except containment areas.

Private offices can operate in red zones with up to 33 per cent strength with the remaining persons working from home.

In Orange zones, all activities permitted in the Red zone (outside containment zone) and taxi and cab aggregators (driver with 2 passengers only) are allowed.

In Green zones, all activities are permitted except the ones prohibited throughout the country, irrespective of the zone.

However, buses can operate with up to 50 per cent seating capacity and depots too at 50 per cent.