Let vanity perish and sanity prevail: Chidambaram urges Naidu to reject Rs 192 cr VP enclave plans

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday urged M Venkaiah Naidu to reject the idea of a "Rs 192 crore enclave" for the vice president, saying "let vanity perish and sanity prevail".



Chidambaram's remarks in a tweet came after a media report claimed that the government has set in motion its plan to construct a new residence for the vice president by inviting pre-qualification bids for the proposed vice president's enclave next to the North Block and the Rashtrapati Bhavan at an estimated cost of Rs 192 crore.

"In an India where austerity should be the watchword in high places, a Rs 192 cr. enclave for the Vice President will be an abomination," Chidambaram tweeted.

"Shri Venkaiah Naidu should reject the idea as long as he is Vice President. This is another vanity project. Let vanity perish and sanity prevail," the former Union minister said.

The Congress has been asking the BJP-led Union government to shelve its plans on the Central Vista redevelopment project, alleging that it is a "vanity project" and "wastage" of public funds.