Kol Police issues lookout notice for Nupur Sharma
Kolkata: The Kolkata Police on Saturday issued a lookout notice for suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma after she failed to appear before its sleuths fourth time in a row over her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad that triggered widespread violence in parts of West Bengal, a senior officer said on Saturday.
She had skipped summons issued by officers of Amherst Street and Narkeldanga police stations, he said.
"A lookout notice has been issued today after she failed to appear before our officers despite being summoned several times," the police officer said.
She was summoned by each of the two police stations twice, he said.
