Kerala okays resolution to scrap CAA States have no power: Centre

New Delhi: The Kerala Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution demanding to scrap the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), however, within hours of the development, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asserted that the law was binding on the entire country and was "perfectly legal" and "constitutional", asserting that only the Parliament had the powers to pass any law in regards to the citizenship law, and not the Assembly.



Prasad also reiterated that CAA had nothing to do with Indian citizens. He said: "CAA neither creates nor takes away the citizenship of any Indian. Vested interests are doing a lot of disinformation campaigns."

Meanwhile, an official said that the Centre may make the entire process of granting citizenship under the CAA online to bypass the opposition by some states.

The Ministry of Home Affairs is mulling the option of doing away with the present procedure of routing applications for citizenship through the district magistrate in view of the strong opposition expressed by several states, including Kerala.

"We are thinking of designating a new authority instead of the district magistrate and make the entire process of application, examination of documents and granting Indian citizenship online," a Home Ministry official said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who moved the resolution and Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala of the Congress, who seconded it, alleged that the CAA was an attempt to make India a religious nation. The BJP's lone MLA and former Union minister O Rajagopal's was the only dissenting voice in the one-day special session.

Earlier, Bengal was the first state to have stopped the implementation of CAA and had also stalled the exercise of NPR.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said, "In your (BJP) manifesto, instead of development issues, you have put in promise to divide the country. Why will citizenship be on the basis of religion? I will not accept this. We dare you...".

"You can pass laws in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha forcefully because you have the number. But we will not let you divide the country," she said.