Kerala Assembly passes resolution demanding scrapping of CAA
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution demanding scrapping of the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, amid raging countrywide protests against the legislation.
The ruling CPI(M)-LDF and the Opposition Congress led UDF supported the resolution while BJP's lone MLA and former Union minister O Rajagopal's was the only dissenting voice in the one-day special session.
The house adopted the resolution moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
