Kejriwal launches virtual school for students across the country

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched a virtual school and said students from across the country will be eligible for admission.



The application process for the Delhi Model Virtual School (DMVS) began on Wednesday. The school is for classes 9-12.

"The admission to the schooling platform will be open for students across India and they will also be prepared by experts for entrance exams like NEET, CUET and JEE along with skill-based training," Kejriwal said at an online media briefing.

The chief minister said the first virtual school in the country will prove to be a milestone in the education sector.

"There are many children who cannot go to school since there are issues like the school being far away or other obstacles. Many parents do not get their daughters educated since they don''t want to send them out.

"We are starting this virtual school to ensure they get educated. This school is inspired by virtual classes that had been necessitated due to the Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

The classes will be online and recorded lectures will also be uploaded online, Kejriwal added.