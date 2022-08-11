Kejriwal giving 'perverse twist' to debate on freebies: FM
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for giving a "perverse twist" to the debate on freebies, saying the AAP leader's comments are an attempt to create fears in the minds of the poor.
A day after Kejriwal joined the debate on freebies calling for a referendum on spending taxpayers' money on healthcare and education, Sitharaman said that spending on these two has never been called or classified as freebies since Independence and to drag them now into the debate is to give a perverse twist.
"Delhi Chief Minister has given perverse twist to the debate on freebies. Health and education have never been called freebies," she told reporters here.
"No Indian government has ever denied them since Independence. So, by classifying education and health as freebies, Kerjiwal is trying to bring in a sense of worry and fear in minds of poor," she said.
In recent days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hit out competitive populism of extending "rewaris" (freebies) which are not just wastage of taxpayers' money but also an economic disaster that could hamper India's drive to become Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant).
His comments were seen directed at parties like AAP which have in the run-up to assembly elections in states like Punjab promised free electricity and water, among other things.
Sitharaman said there has to be a genuine debate on the issue and everyone should participate in it.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' S2 to arrive on Netflix in...11 Aug 2022 3:21 PM GMT
'Looking forward to learning new dance styles on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'11 Aug 2022 3:20 PM GMT
Kejriwal giving 'perverse twist' to debate on freebies: FM11 Aug 2022 2:56 PM GMT
Indian football team to play against Vietnam, Singapore in September11 Aug 2022 11:14 AM GMT
Mayawati reviews Gujarat poll preparations, indicates BSP will fight...11 Aug 2022 11:08 AM GMT