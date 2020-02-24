Kapil Mishra gives ultimatum to Delhi cops, says 'clear roads in three days or we will take to streets'

BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who Sunday gave a three-day ultimatum to the Delhi Police to get the Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh roads cleared of anti-CAA protesters, said that had he not made such a statement, "people would have turned violent".

"Three days ultimatum to Delhi Police, Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh road(s) must be cleared, else don't make us understand, we would not even listen to you, just three days," he tweeted.

In a video tweeted by him, where he can be seen addressing a pro-CAA gathering near the Maujpur traffic signal and standing next to DCP (North East) Ved Prakash Surya, Mishra said, "They (protesters) want to create trouble in Delhi. That's why they have closed the roads. That's why they have created a riot-like situation here. We have not pelted stones. The DCP is standing in front of us and on your behalf, I want to tell him that till the US President (Donald Trump) is in India, we are leaving the area peacefully. After that, we won't listen to you (police) if the roads are not vacated by then… we will have to take to the streets."

Clashes and stone-pelting erupted in the area between pro- and anti-CAA protesters after Mishra and his supporters left.

Joint CP (East) Alok Kumar and DCP Ved Prakash Surya did not respond to calls and messages seeking a comment on Mishra's statements.

Mishra later told The Indian Express that he used such language to "release pressure", else the crowd would have not dispersed from the site.

"People were very angry because these two roads are the lifelines of this area; if they are closed, they will cut off the main areas of Delhi from North East Delhi, affecting 35 lakh people. Had I not made such statements, people would have turned violent," he said.

On why he called the gathering, he said, "People are anyway very angry, they would have come to the site even if I had not called them."

Mishra, however, said that if roads are not opened. he will "have no other option but to stage a protest at the same place". He denied that his supporters had pelted stones.

(Inputs from The Indian Express)