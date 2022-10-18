Justice DY Chandrachud is 50th Chief Justice of India

NEW DELHI: Justice DY Chandrachud was on Monday appointed the 50th Chief Justice of India, Union Law minister Kiren Rijiju said.



Justice Chandrachud would be sworn in by President Droupadi Murmu as CJI on November 9. He will succeed Justice UU Lalit, who is serving a short tenure of just 74 days.

"Extending my best wishes to Justice DY Chandrachud for the formal oath-taking ceremony on 9th Nov," Law minister Kiren Rijiju said after the announcement.

Last week, CJI Lalit recommended Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor since he is the senior-most Supreme Court judge.

Justice Chandrachud has been part of several Constitution benches and landmark verdicts of the top court, including on matters relating to the Ayodhya land dispute, right to privacy and adultery.

Incidentally, he will take charge on the day the apex court had passed the historic judgment in the Ayodhya case. Justice Chandrachud, who was elevated to the top court on May 13, 2016, will have a tenure of two years as the CJI and is due to retire on November 10, 2024. Supreme Court judges retire at the age of 65.

He is the son of the longest-serving CJI Y V Chandrachud who was the head of the judiciary from February 22, 1978 to July 11, 1985.

Earlier, Law minister Kiren Rijiju had sent a letter to CJI Lalit, who is set to retire on November 8, to recommend his successor.

CJI Lalit, who wrote back to Rijiju recommending the name of Justice Chandrachud, requested all the judges of the apex court to assemble at the judges' lounge at 10.15 am.

He then handed over the letter designating the role to Justice Chandrachud, who has also played a pivotal role in digitisation of the judiciary. Justice Chandrachud was part of the benches which delivered path-breaking judgments on decriminalising same-sex relations after it partially struck down Section 377 of the IPC, the validity of the Aadhaar scheme and Sabarimala issue.

Recently, a bench headed by him expanded the scope of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act and the corresponding rules to include unmarried women for abortion between 20-24 weeks of pregnancy.

The Justice Chandrachud-led bench had also passed several directions to assuage the miseries faced by people during the Covid-19 crisis, terming the brutal second wave of the pandemic last year as a "national crisis".

Recently, Justice Chandrachud was among the two judges of the apex court Collegium which had objected to the method of "circulation" adopted for eliciting the views of its members on the appointment of judges to the top court.

He was a judge of the Bombay high court from March 29, 2000 until his appointment as the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court from October 31, 2013.

Justice Chandrachud was designated as a senior advocate by the Bombay high court in June 1998 and became Additional Solicitor General in the same year till his appointment as a judge.

After completing BA with Honours in Economics from St Stephen's College, New Delhi, Justice Chandrachud did his LLB from Campus Law Centre, Delhi University, and obtained an LLM degree and a Doctorate in Juridical Sciences (SJD) from Harvard Law School, USA.

He practised law at the Supreme Court and the Bombay high court and was a visiting professor of comparative Constitutional law at the University of Mumbai.