JNU forms panel to probe Jan 5 violence on campus: VC
New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University has formed a five-member committee to probe the January 5 violence on the campus that had left around 35 people injured, and recommend measures to ensure the safety of students, Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said on Thursday.
The panel will also probe lapses, if any, insecurity, Kumar told PTI.
A group of masked people armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus on Sunday, prompting the university administration to call in the police.
At least 35 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured in the violence. They were admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre and discharged on Monday.
(Image from hindustantimes.com)
