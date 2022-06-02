J&K Cong condemns killing of bank employee by terrorists, terms security situation 'very grim'
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Thursday condemned the killing of a bank employee from Rajasthan in the Valley and lashed out at the Centre for its alleged failure to ensure safety and security of the people.
Terrorists shot dead Vijay Kumar from Rajasthan in Kashmir's Kulgam district, the eighth targeted killing in the Valley since May 1 and the third of a non-Muslim government employee.
Kumar, a manager with the Ellaqui Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora branch in the south Kashmir district, received grievous gunshot injuries and died on his way to hospital, officials said.
"The entire rank and file of the party (at an ongoing two-day workshop in Patnitop) expressed deep shock and grief over the killing (of Kumar) and conveyed heartfelt condolences to his family.
"The incident calls for urgent and effective measures to save innocent lives in Kashmir," said Ravinder Sharma, chief spokesperson, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee.
Terming the security situation in kashmir "very grim", he said how long will the nation tolerate the targeted killing of innocents, especially minorities in the valley, contrary to the claims of normalcy in kashmir by the Centre and Union Territory administration.
"The central government has utterly failed to ensure the safety and security of common people in kashmir, which is very unfortunate and calls for an urgent and effective strategy to check innocent killings," the Congress leader said.
