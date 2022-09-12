JEE-Advanced results announced; R K Shishir secures top rank

New Delhi: The results of the IIT entrance exam JEE Advanced were announced on Sunday with Bombay Zone's R K Shishir bagging the top rank, officials said.



According to IIT Bombay, which conducted the exam, Shishir secured 314 out of 360 marks. Tanishka Kabra from the Delhi zone is the topper among females with 277 marks. Her all-India rank is 16.

Over 1.5 lakh candidates appeared for the exam and over 40,000 have qualified.

"As many as 1,55,538 candidates appeared in both paper one and two in JEE (Advanced) 2022. A total of 40,712 candidates have qualified of which 6,516 are females," a senior IIT Bombay official said.

"R K Shishir of IIT Bombay zone is the top ranker in Common Rank List (CRL). He obtained 314 marks out of 360. Tanishka Kabra of the IIT Delhi zone is the top-ranked female with CRL 16. She obtained 277 marks out of 360," he added.

Shishir is followed by Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy and Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil on the second and third spots.

Others in the top 10 include Vangapalli Sai Siddhartha, Mayank Motwani, Polisetty Karthikeya, Pratik Sahoo, Dheeraj Kurukunda, Mahit Gadhiwala and Vetcha Gnana Mahesh.

"The aggregate is calculated as a sum of the marks obtained in mathematics, physics and chemistry. Candidates have to satisfy subject-wise as well as aggregate qualifying marks to be included in the rank list," the IIT Bombay official said.

JEE-Main, which is the admission test for engineering colleges across the country, is the qualifying exam for JEE-Advanced.

A total of 16,598 seats are up for grabs in all the 23 IITs this year, including 1,567 supernumerary seats for female candidates. This marks a marginal increase in the number of seats from last year.