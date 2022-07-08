Japan PM Kishida orders enhanced security for top politicians after assassination of ex-premier Abe
Tokyo: Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio on Friday ordered enhanced security for Cabinet ministers and other politicians following the fatal shooting of former prime minister Shinzo Abe during an election campaign in western Japan's Nara city.
Kishida, who along with his Cabinet ministers hastily returned to Tokyo from campaign events around the country after the shooting, condemned the attack as dastardly and barbaric".
The prime minister, after discussing responses to the attack with National Public Safety Commission Chairperson Ninoyu Satoshi, Justice Minister Furukawa Yoshihisa, and others for about 20 minutes on Friday afternoon, told officials never to yield to violence and terrorism.
He directed them to tighten security for Cabinet ministers and others in the lead-up to the Upper House election on Sunday as elections are the foundation of democracy, Kyodo News reported.
Ninoyu directed the chief of the National Police Agency, Nakamura Itaru, to provide thorough protection to Cabinet ministers and other top politicians of the country. Gun violence is extremely rare in Japan which has one of the strictest gun control measures anywhere in the world.
Abe, who is believed to have been killed by a self-modified gun, was, however, provided the highest protection, according to Japan's NHK public television.
