Jamia students on hunger strike amid call of more protests
New Delhi: Amid Protests against the amended Citizenship Act, the students of the Jamia Millia Islamia have given a call of one-day hunger strike for impartial inquiry into the violence. If the demand are not met, they said, this may convert into a relay hunger strike to press the demand.
The students are demanding free and fair probe into violence, compensation to people who are injured and the immediate release of those arrested.
The students, who are participating in the hunger strike, said that they will make a statement in the evening as the protest ends for the day.
They have also put up posters, saying that the CAA and the NPR-NRC are nothing but to divert people's attention from the economic slowdown.
Sheena, a student of Jamia, said, "This will continue as we are against the CAA and the violence perpetrated by the police. Why is the government shying away from impartial inquiry?"
Abbas, an alumni, said, "I have joined the protest to show my solidarity. we have democratic right to protest and we are against any violence."
