10 arrested for Jamia violence, none students
New Delhi: Ten people with criminal background have been arrested for allegedly being involved in the violence near Jamia Millia Islamia University here, police said on Tuesday.
The accused were arrested on Monday night, they said.
According to a senior police officer said, no student has been arrested.
The university had turned into a battlefield on Sunday as police entered the campus and also used force, following protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which led to violence and arson in which four DTC buses, 100 private vehicles and 10 police bikes were damaged.
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
No Modi charisma in Haryana polls: Selja8 Oct 2019 4:43 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Xi in Macau for China handover anniversary18 Dec 2019 4:42 PM GMT
Japanese journalist wins high-profile #MeToo case18 Dec 2019 4:42 PM GMT
Samsung chairman Lee jailed for union sabotage18 Dec 2019 4:41 PM GMT
Sundarban and its majestic beast18 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
China's inexcusable internment18 Dec 2019 4:38 PM GMT