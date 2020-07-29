Jaishankar holds talks with Gambian counterpart

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held talks with his Gambian counterpart Mamadou Tangara on expanding development partnership and India's responsiveness to Gambia's priorities.



Jaishankar also said that India's medical supplies have been well received in Banjul, the capital of Gambia.

"Very pleased to speak to FM Mamadou Tangara of The Gambia. Appreciated his good wishes on our UNSC membership. Assured that India will advance the cause of multilateralism," he tweeted.

"Discussed our expanding development partnership and underlined India's responsiveness to Gambia's priorities. Glad to learn that India's medical supplies have been so well received in Banjul," Jaishankar said in another tweet.