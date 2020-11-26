Jaishankar discusses cooperation between India, UAE in post-COVID era with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

Abu Dhabi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has discussed the advancement of strategic cooperation between India and the UAE in the post-COVID era with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during his visit to the Gulf kingdom.



The two leaders also exchanged views on important regional and international issues.

Jaishankar arrived here on Wednesday night on the second leg of his six-day three-nation tour to Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Seychelles, which began on Tuesday. The visit is seen as important as it comes in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that has wreaked havoc across the world.

"Thank HH @MohamedBinZayed for receiving me on arrival at Abu Dhabi. Conveyed the greetings and good wishes of PM @narendramodi. UAE's care and consideration of its large Indian community is deeply appreciated," Jaishankar tweeted late Wednesday night.

"Discussed advancing our strategic cooperation in the post-COVID era. Exchanged views on important regional and international issues," he added.

The novel coronavirus has infected over 163,000 people and claimed 563 lives in the UAE.

More than 3 million Indians live and work in the UAE, the MEA had said in a statement before the commencement of the minister's visit.

According to the website of the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, the Indian expatriate community of approximately 30.4 lakh is reportedly the largest ethnic community in the UAE, constituting roughly about 30 per cent of the country's population.

Among the Indian states, Kerala is the most represented, followed by Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. However, Indians from the northern states, all put together, also form a significant portion of the UAE Indian population, it noted.

In the last leg of his tour, the external affairs minister will travel to Seychelles on November 27 and 28.