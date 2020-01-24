Jaishankar asks MEA officials to help family of student injured in attack in Toronto
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has asked MEA officials to arrange visa for the family of an Indian student who was injured in an attack in Canada.
According to media reports, a 23-year-old Indian student was stabbed in Toronto on Thursday.
"Deeply shocked to learn of the serious attack on Rachel Albert, an Indian student in Toronto, Canada. Am asking MEA officials to help with her family's visa. Family members may immediately contact us on +91 9873983884," Jaishankar said in a tweet.
