J P Nadda to launch BJP's 'Gaurav Yatra' in Gujarat today

Ahmedabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch the 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra' on five different routes from Wednesday to reach out to people ahead of the state Assembly elections due this year-end.



The yatra will be launched by BJP president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Notably, the first 'Gaurav Yatra' was taken out by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi, after the communal riots and before the 2002 state Assembly elections. The second 'Gaurav Yatra' was organised in 2017 ahead of that year's state polls.

In 2002, the BJP had won 127 out of the total 182 seats. In 2017, the saffron party bagged 99 seats and the opposition Congress 77.

Nadda will launch the yatra on Wednesday from the temple town of Dwarka. Another route of the yatra will be from the temple town of Bahucharaji in Mehsana district. Former deputy CM Nitin Patel will also remain present, the BJP said on Tuesday.

Shah will launch the yatra on Thursday on three routes- from Sant Savaiyanath temple at Zanzarka village in Ahmedabad district while the other two routes will be from Unai Mata temple in Vansda taluka of Navsari district.

BJP's central and state leaders will join the yatra at different locations.

Besides Nadda, Union minister Bhupendra Yadav, former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and former minister Jawahar Chavda will be in Dwarka on Wednesday, the BJP said.

A battery of Union ministers, including Prahlad Singh Patel, Piyush Goyal, Mansukh Mandavia, Parshottam Rupala, and Anurag Thakur to name a few, will join the 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra' at different locations.