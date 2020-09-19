J-K L-G lauds exemplary courage and bravery of CRPF officer injured in encounter with terrorists

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday paid a visit to CRPF deputy commandant Rahul Mathur, who is undergoing treatment at a military hospital in Srinagar for injuries suffered during an encounter with terrorists, an official spokesman said.



Mathur, the deputy commandant of Quick Action Team (QRT) of CRPF, suffered gunshot injuries during Thursday's encounter in the Batamaloo area of Srinagar.

Three Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militants and a civilian woman were killed, while two CRPF personnel, including Mathur, sustained injuries in a predawn gunbattle in the Batamaloo area, officials said.

"I salute the exemplary courage and bravery displayed by Deputy Commandant Rahul Mathur, despite being shot at twice," said the Lt Governor.

"The country is proud of his bravery, patriotism and commitment to duty," he said.