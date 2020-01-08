Iran supreme leader says 'slap in face' delivered to US
Tehran: Iran's supreme leader said a "slap in the face" was delivered to the United States when the Islamic republic fired missiles at US troop bases in Iraq on Wednesday.
"Last night, a slap in the face was delivered," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a speech broadcast live on state television.
His remarks came after he had vowed: "severe revenge" for a US drone strike that killed one of Iran's top military commanders near Baghdad international airport last week.
