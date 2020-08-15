India's Covid recovery rate improves to 71.17%, fatality rate at 1.95%; logs over 64,000 new cases

New Delhi: Even though the total COVID-19 cases crossed 24 lakh mark after 64,553 new patients reported by the states, the recoveries from the disease continue to see a surge as 55,573 patients were discharged from hospitals on Friday after being cured of the disease.



The total recoveries mounted to 17,51,555 and the rate of recovery jumped to 71.17 per cent, which means only 26.88 per cent patients are being treated out of the total 24,61,190 cases of the infection. The fatality rate has also come down to 1.95 per cent as toll tally increased to 48,040 including 1,007 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health, on Friday said he has tested positive for the Coronavirus and has initiated home isolation as per guidelines.

In another major achievement, the ICMR has conducted a record 8,48,728 tests for detection of COVID-19 in a day with an aim to achieve a daily target of 10 lakh. The cumulative figure of tests has now gone up to 2,76,94,416 and the testing facilities have been ramped up to 1,451, which includes 958 labs under the government system and 493 labs in the private network.

Hailing the efforts of health professionals on containing the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said that India has done its best in mitigating the effects of COVID-19 pandemic and that its recovery rate for Coronavirus patients is highest in the world, whereas the fatality rate is the lowest.

Starting with only one laboratory for testing Coronavirus samples, there are now 1,451 laboratories in the country, Vardhan said while virtually chairing the 106th foundation day celebrations of the Delhi Medical Association (DMA).

Successful implementation of "testing aggressively, tracking comprehensively and treating efficiently" has ensured a rising recovery rate at 71.17 per cent as on date, while effective clinical management through a standard of care treatment protocol has further ensured a progressive and sustained decline in the mortality among COVID patients, the ministry said.

"While the national average is 603 tests per day per million population, with focussed efforts of the Centre and effective implementation by the states and union territories, 34 of them have exceeded this figure. States and UTs are being advised to scale up the testing on a commensurate level with the prevailing positivity," the ministry said.