India's Covid mortality rate dips to 2.18%, caseload races past 16 lakh

New Delhi: Even though India registered 55,078 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has a reason to smile as the country is reporting less severe cases of Coronavirus and the fatality rate has come down to 2.18 per cent.



Vardhan stressed that the government is aiming to bring down the fatality rate to one per cent or below.

While chairing the 19th group of ministers' (GoM) meeting on Friday, the health minister said, "Out of the total active cases, only 0.28 per cent of patients are on ventilator support, 1.61 per cent patients on intensive care unit (ICU) support and 2.32 per cent are on oxygen support."

India's case recovery rate is also improving steadily and with over one million recoveries so far, the current national recovery rate has improved to 64.54 per cent, the minister said, adding that Delhi has recorded the highest recovery rate at 89.08 per cent, followed by Haryana (79.82 per cent). Karnataka has the recorded lowest recovery rate at 39.36 per cent. India's COVID-19 caseload raced past 16 lakh on Friday, just two days after it reached the 15-lakh mark. Out of the total 16,38,870 cases, 5,45,318 are active, 10,57,805 have recovered and 35,747 have succumbed to the disease. In the last 24 hours, 33,223 recoveries and 779 deaths were reported by the states. It shows that the active cases under medical supervision are 33.27 per cent or approximately one-third of total Covid-19 positive cases.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has conducted 10.8 million tests since the first COVID-19 case was reported on January 30. In total 1,88,32,970 samples have been tested so far, including 6,42,588 samples in the last 24 hours. It's for the first time that ICMR has tested over 6 lakh samples in a day through a network of 1,331 laboratories, including 911 government-run and 420 private ones.

"The government is laying emphasis on reducing mortality in high-case load districts/cities and cities showing recent upsurges such as Pune, Thane, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, etc," the minister said. The GoM also reviewed the distribution of confirmed COVID-19 cases along with the locality and active cases in the containment zones across rural and urban India. It has been found that the maximum caseload, which was about 80 per cent of the cases, is restricted to 50 out of about 740 districts in the country.

In moderate caseload districts/cities, the efforts are on to focus on preventing spill-over from the high-burden areas; limiting local spread; early identification of cases; strengthening contact tracing with the use of technology; and community involvement.

In low-burden districts, the efforts are aimed at preventing infection among the population from other areas; strengthening influenza-like illness (ILI)/severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) surveillance and targeted testing; rigorous contact tracing with targets to be set by the local administration such as 15-20 contacts for every Covid-19 patient and prior identification of the high-risk population.