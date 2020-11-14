India's active caseload has shrunk to 4,80,719: Health Ministry

New Delhi: India's active caseload of COVID-19 has shrunk to 4,80,719, registering a four-day streak of less than five lakh active cases, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.



In a statement, the ministry said the share of active cases in the total positive cases has further decreased to 5.48 per cent.

"New cases continue their downward slope indicating adoption of COVID Appropriate Behaviour among the population, and effective containment measures by the State/UT governments following guidelines of the Union Government. The daily new cases on an average show a declining trend over the last five weeks," the statement said.

The cumulative national figure is 93.05 per cent. The total recovered cases stand at 81,63,572, and the gap between the recovered cases and active cases that is steadily increasing, presently stands at 76,82,853, the Health ministry said.

"With 6,498 persons recovering from COVID-19, Delhi saw the most recoveries in the past 24 hours. Kerala saw 6,201 daily recoveries, while Maharashtra saw 4,543 new recoveries," it said.

The ministry further said that ten states/UTs have contributed 76.38 per cent of the new cases.

"Delhi reported 7,802 cases in the last 24 hours topping the tally of new additions. Kerala recorded 5,804 new cases, while Maharashtra stood at the third position with 4,132 new cases yesterday," the Health Ministry said.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 87,73,479 and the death toll climbed to 1,29,188 with the virus claiming 520 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.



