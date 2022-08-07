Millennium Post
Home > Big Story > India wins historic gold and silver in men's triple long jump
Big Story

India wins historic gold and silver in men's triple long jump

BY PTI7 Aug 2022 11:15 AM GMT
India wins historic gold and silver in mens triple long jump
X

Birmingham: Eldhose Paul led India's historic 1-2 finish in men's triple jump at the Commonwealth Games as he won a rare gold medal in track and field events and was followed by fellow Kerala athlete Abdulla Aboobacker here on Sunday.

Paul produced his best effort of 17.03m in his third attempt while Aboobacker was not behind much as he finished at 17.02m, which he managed in his fifth attempt.

Jah-Nhal Perinchief of Bermuda won the bronze with his best jump of 16.92m.

India has won four triple jump medals in the past editions but this is the first time two athletes from the country have got podium finishes.

Mohinder Singh Gill had won a bronze and a silver in 1970 and 1974 editions while Renjith Maheswary and Arpinder Singh had finished third in 2010 and 2014 editions.

PTI

PTI


Next Story

Similar Posts

View All
Satellites no longer usable after deviation: ISRO on its maiden SSLV mission

Satellites no longer usable after deviation: ISRO on its maiden SSLV mission

Uddhav Thackeray sacks Shiv Senas Nanded district chief ahead of Maha CMs visit

Uddhav Thackeray sacks Shiv Sena's Nanded district chief ahead of Maha CM's visit

Indian womens hockey team wins bronze

Indian women's hockey team wins bronze

Next Vice President: EC issues certificate of election to Dhankhar

Next Vice President: EC issues certificate of election to Dhankhar

Israel, militants trade fire as Gaza death toll climbs to 24

Israel, militants trade fire as Gaza death toll climbs to 24

With eye on 2024 polls, BJP plans to expand base among Yadavs, Pasmanda Muslims

With eye on 2024 polls, BJP plans to expand base among Yadavs, Pasmanda Muslims

9 people killed in lightning strikes in 3 MP districts

9 people killed in lightning strikes in 3 MP districts

US, Australia, Japan urge China to immediately cease military exercises around Taiwan

US, Australia, Japan urge China to immediately cease military exercises around Taiwan

Bhavina Patel wins gold, Sonalben bags bronze in para TT at CWG

Bhavina Patel wins gold, Sonalben bags bronze in para TT at CWG

Active Covid cases in country increase to 1,34,933

Active Covid cases in country increase to 1,34,933

Jagdeep Dhankhar elected Indias 14th Vice-President, PM Modi congratulates

Jagdeep Dhankhar elected India's 14th Vice-President, PM Modi congratulates

Mamata attends Amrit Mahotsav event headed by PM Modi

Mamata attends Amrit Mahotsav event headed by PM Modi

Delhi L-G okays suspension of 11 officials for lapses in excise policy implementation

Delhi L-G okays suspension of 11 officials for lapses in excise policy implementation

Share it
X
X