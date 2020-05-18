India sees biggest one-day spike in Covid-19 cases with 5,242 new patients

India on Monday reported the biggest one day spike in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in a single day so far as 5,242 more people tested positive in the last 24 hours, Union health ministry data showed.

The number of people who have died after contracting the highly contagious disease also rose to 3,029 up from 2,872 from Sunday, according to the health ministry's Covid-19 dashboard at 8am.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The rise in the number of cases comes on a day India relaxed restrictions for the fourth phase of the lockdown put in place to fight the spread of the coronavirus disease till May 31.

There are 56,316 active cases and 36,823 people or 38% have recovered from Covid-19.

Ahead of announcing lockdown 4.0. the Centre on Saturday officials from 30 municipal areas spread across 12 states, which contribute 79% of India's Covid-19 cases, to maintain high vigil and closely monitor areas of old cities, slums, migrant camps and other high-density pockets.

Apart from this, 550 of India's 736 districts had Covid-19 cases on May 17, an addition of around 180 districts in the last fortnight. This is according to data compiled from the states.

As of Saturday, rural districts accounted for only 21% of the total number of cases in India but the numbers are increasing.

Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh witnessed the maximum increase in the number of districts affected since May 1.

Government officials largely attribute the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases to the return of hundreds of thousands of migrant workers to rural areas in these states, with weak health infrastructure.

The Centre started special Shramik trains from May 1 even as thousands of others continue to walk hundreds of kilometres to their villages.

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are among those with the highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu on Sunday imposed lockdown 4.0 till the end of Ma, even as most of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh said they would follow the Centre's guidelines on the extension.

Meghalaya and Nagaland announced on Sunday that the existing restrictions would continue for the next round of lockdown beginning from Monday in the fight against Covid-19.

Delhi, West Bengal, Goa and Jharkhand said they would announce norms for the fourth phase of lockdown on Monday.

(Inputs and image from hindustantimes.com)