India reports lowest daily Covid cases in 50 days

New Delhi: India reported the lowest daily new coronavirus infections in 50 days with 1,52,734 cases, taking India's total tally to 2,80,47,534, while the active caseload further declined to 20,26,092, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.



The death toll climbed to 3,29,100 with 3,128 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Recoveries continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the 18th consecutive day.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,56,92,342, with 2,38,022 patients having recovered in a span of 24 hours, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.17 per cent, the data stated.

Also, 16,83,135 tests were conducted on Sunday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far in the country to 34,48,66,883, while the daily positivity was recorded at 9.07 per cent . It has been less than 10 per cent for seven consecutive days, the ministry said.

Weekly positivity rate has declined to 9.04 per cent.

The active cases have further reduced to 20,26,092, comprising 7.22 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 91.60 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 21.31 crore.

A total of 21,31,54,129 doses have been administered through 30,28,295 sessions, according to the provisional report till 7 am on Monday.

The 3,128 new fatalities include 814 from Maharashtra, 493 from Tamil Nadu, 381 from Karnataka, 186 from Kerala, 142 from West Bengal, 138 from Uttar Pradesh and 127 from Punjab.

A total of 3,29,100 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 94,844 from Maharashtra, 28,679 from Karnataka, 24,151 from Delhi, 23,754 from Tamil Nadu, 20,346 from Uttar Pradesh, 15,410 from West Bengal, 14,432 from Punjab and 13,016 from Chhattisgarh.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.