India reports highest daily spike with 1,84,372 new cases

The number of new coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high with 1,84,372 infections pushing the total tally of cases to 1,38,73,825, while the active cases surpassed the 13-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll increased to 1,72,085 with 1,027 new fatalities, the highest since October 18, 2020, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 35th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 13,65,704, comprising 9.84 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 88.92 per cent.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1, 35,926 on February 12 and it was at its highest at 10,17,754 on September 18, 2020.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,23,36,036, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.24 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 26,06,18,866 samples have been tested up to April 13 with 14,11,758 samples being tested on Tuesday.

The 1,027 new fatalities include 281 from Maharashtra, 156 from Chhattisgarh, 85 from Uttar Pradesh, 81 from Delhi, 67 each from Gujarat and Karnataka, 50 from Punjab, 40 from Madhya Pradesh, 29 from Jharkhand, 28 from Rajasthan, 20 each from Kerala and West Bengal, 18 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from Haryana, 14 from Bihar, 13 from Uttarakhand, 11 from Himachal Pradesh and 10 from Andhra Pradesh.

A total of 1,72,085 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 58,526 from Maharashtra, 13,008 from Karnataka, 12,945 from Tamil Nadu, 11,436 from Delhi, 10,434 from West Bengal, 9,309 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,609 from Punjab and 7,321 from Andhra Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.