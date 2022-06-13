India reports 8,582 new Covid cases, four fatalities
New Delhi: India logged 8,582 new Coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,32,22,017, while the active cases increased to 44,513, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.
The death toll climbed to 5,24,761 with four fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.66 per cent, the ministry said.
An increase of 4,143 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.71 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 2.02 per cent, according to the ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,52,743, while the case fatality rate was 1.21 per cent.
The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 195.07 crore.
