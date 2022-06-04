India reports 3962 new Covid cases, 26 fatalities
New Delhi: India logged a single-day rise of 3,962 coronavirus infections and 26 fatalities, pushing the overall tally to 4,31,72,547 cases and 5,24,677 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.
The data updated at 8 am also stated that the number of active cases in the country increased by 1,239 in 24 hours to stand at 22,416.
Of the 26 fresh fatalities, six were recorded in the last 24 hours and 20 reconciled by Kerala.
The active cases now constitute 0.05 per cent of the total infections, the health ministry said, adding the country's overall COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.73 per cent.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.89 per cent, while the weekly figure was 0.77 per cent, according to the health ministry. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.
An increase of 1,239 cases has been recorded in active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,26,25,454, the data showed.
On vaccination, the ministry said the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 inoculation drive has exceeded 193.96 crore.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020 and 50 lakh on September 16 that year.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
As Cong camps in Udaipur, resentment among some party MLAs spills out4 Jun 2022 6:36 AM GMT
PM Modi to address programme on 'Save Soil Movement' on Sunday4 Jun 2022 6:30 AM GMT
Moosewala case: Punjab govt request for probe by sitting HC judge...4 Jun 2022 6:20 AM GMT
Fire at chemical factory in Delhi, 5 firefighters hospitalised4 Jun 2022 6:17 AM GMT
Minor girl gang-raped in Hyderabad4 Jun 2022 6:15 AM GMT