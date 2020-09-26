India registers 85,362 new COVID-19 infections in a day; single-day recoveries surpass fresh cases

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally sprinted past 59 lakh on Saturday with 85,362 fresh cases being recorded in a day, while 93,420 people recuperated from the disease during the same period taking total recoveries to over 48 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data.



The data updated at 8 am on Saturday showed that the coronavirus caseload has risen to 59,03,932 with 85,362 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll mounted to 93,379 after 1,089 people succumbed to the disease in 24 hours.

Total recoveries surged to 48,49,584, pushing the country's recovery rate to 82.14 per cent. The COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.58 per cent.

There are 9,60,969 active cases in the country which comprise 16.28 per cent of the total caseload, the data showed.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and it went past 50 lakh on September 16.

According to the ICMR, in total 7,02,69,975 samples have been tested up to September 25, with 13,41,535 being tested on Friday.

The new fatalities include 416 from Maharashtra, 86 from Karnataka, 84 from Uttar Pradesh, 72 from Tamil Nadu, 68 from Punjab, 59 from West Bengal, 48 from Andhra Pradesh, 30 from Madhya Pradesh, 25 from Chhattisgarh and 24 from Delhi.

Total 93,379 deaths reported so far in the country includes 34,761 from Maharashtra followed by 9,148 from Tamil Nadu, 8,417 from Karnataka, 5,606 from Andhra Pradesh, 5,450 from Uttar Pradesh, 5,147 from Delhi, 4,665 from West Bengal, 3,393 from Gujarat, 3,134 from Punjab and 2,152 from Madhya Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that over 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.