India records more than 16,000 new Covid cases, 54 deaths
New Delhi: India Wednesday recorded 16,047 new coronavirus cases and 54 fatalities including six reconciled by Kerala, according to the latest Union Health Ministry data.
With these additions, the country's overall Covid figures rose to 4,41,90,697 cases and 5,26,826 deaths.
The data updated at 8 am showed active cases came down by 3,546 in a span of 24 hours to 1,28,261, now constituting 0.29 per cent of the total infections.
The COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.52 per cent, the health ministry said, adding the case fatality rate was 1.19 per cent.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.94 per cent, while the weekly positivity was 4.90 per cent, the ministry said.
The number of recoveries stands at 4,35,35,610.
According to the ministry, 207.03 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide drive.
The 48 new fatalities include seven each from Delhi, Maharashtra and Punjab, five from West Bengal, three each from Himachal Pradesh and Mizoram, two each from Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Odisha, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh and one each from Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand and Nagaland.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Stung by Nitish's betrayal , BJP stages protest in Bihar10 Aug 2022 9:06 AM GMT
Refreshed Lahiri eyes good show in FedExCup Playoffs to qualify for...10 Aug 2022 9:04 AM GMT
I want to end senior business, ask advocate on record to mention...10 Aug 2022 7:45 AM GMT
Bhima Koregaon case: SC grants bail to 82-year-old P Varavara Rao on...10 Aug 2022 7:13 AM GMT
Road accidents in J-K's Kathua leave three dead10 Aug 2022 6:49 AM GMT