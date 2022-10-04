India records 1,968 new Covid cases, 15 deaths

New Delhi: India logged 1,968 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 133 days, raising the tally to 4,45,99,466, while the active cases declined to 34,598, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.



The death toll climbed to 5,28,716 with 15 more fatalities, which included eight deaths reconciled by Kerala, data updated by the ministry at 8 am stated.

A total of 1,675 cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours on May 23.

The active cases comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.74 per cent, the health ministry said.

A decline of 1,528 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 case count in a span of 24 hours, it said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.94 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.29 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,40,36,152. The case fatality rate was 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 218.80 crore doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 inoculation drive.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, three crore cases on June 23 and four crore cases on January 25 this year.

The seven fatalities reported in the past 24 hours included two from Odisha and one each from Chattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka and West Bengal.