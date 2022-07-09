India records 18,840 Covid cases, 43 deaths in a day; active caseload rises by 2,693
New Delhi: India's COVID-19 case tally rose by 18,840 in a day to reach 4,36,04,394 while the number of active cases increased to 1,25,028, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.
The death toll has climbed to 5,25,386 with 43 more people succumbing to the viral disease, the data updated at 8 am stated.
Active caseload increased by 2,693 in a day and now comprise 0.29 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.51 per cent, the health ministry said.
The daily positivity rate was 4.14 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.09 per cent, according to the health ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,29,53,980, while the case fatality rate was 1.20 per cent.
According to the ministry, 198.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.
India's COVID-19 case tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, and 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.
