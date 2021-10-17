India records 15,981 Covid cases, 166 fatalities in a day

New Delhi: India recorded 15,981 Covid cases in a day, taking the infection tally to 3,40,53,573 while 166 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,51,980, according to the Union Health ministry's data on Saturday.



The number of active Covid cases has declined to 2,01,632, the lowest in 218 days. The national recovery rate was at 98.07 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Active cases account for 0.59 per cent of the total cases, the lowest since March last year.

In a day, the active Covid caseload declined by 2,046. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,33,99,961, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent. As many as 9,23,003 tests were conducted on Friday, taking the cumulative tests conducted so far for the detection of Covid in the country to 58,98,35,258.

The cumulative number of vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 97.62 crore with more than 38 lakh jabs given on Saturday, the Health ministry said.

The figures are based on the 7 pm provisional report. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, it said.

Meanwhile, India will cross the landmark of 100-crore Covid vaccine doses next week, Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday as a Covid-anthem penned by singer Kailash Kher was released to dispel myths and shed vaccine hesitancy.

Till this evening, as many as "97.23 crore have been administered the first dose of Covid vaccine in the country", he said at the launch event.

The vaccines administered suggest about 70 per cent of the population getting at least one dose and about 30 per cent of the population has got two doses, he said.

"We administered 2.5 crore doses one single day on September 17 and next week we will reach the 100 crore mark," Mandaviya said. "This has happened because of the effort put in by all."

The minister said while it takes 5-10 years to test and develop vaccines, India has researched and developed an in-house vaccine, and to add to the complex manufacturing, the humongous logistics involving setting up cold chains, airport transfers, delivery to states, local storage and last-mile connectivity were set up in no time.