India records 15,388 fresh Covid cases, 77 new deaths

New Delhi: With 15,388 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,12,44,786, while the number of recoveries has surged to 1,08,99,394, the Union Health ministry said on Tuesday.



The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 1,57,930 in the country with 77 more fatalities, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 1,08,99,394, which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 96.93 per cent.

According to the ICMR, 22,27,16,796 samples have so far been tested in the country for the viral disease, including 7,48,525 on Monday.

The 77 new fatalities include 22 from Maharashtra, 14 from Punjab and 12 from Kerala.

India on Tuesday administered 10,28,911 doses of Covid vaccine in a single day taking the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered in the country to over 2.40 crore on the 53rd day of the nationwide vaccination drive that was started on January 16.

As per the Health ministry's provisional report, a total of 2,40,37,644 vaccine doses have been given till 7 pm on Tuesday and the number of doses may go up in the final report.

Meanwhile, aviation regulator DGCA said on Tuesday pilots and cabin crew members will not fly in an aircraft for 48 hours after being vaccinated against Coronavirus.

"If there are no symptoms after 48 hours, the air crew (which includes pilots and cabin crew) is fit to resume 'unrestricted' flying duties," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a circular.

Air crew will be monitored for 30 minutes after taking the shot at the COVID-19 vaccination centre itself for any anaphylactic and idiosyncratic reaction, it said.

"Air crew will be 'medically unfit for flying' for 48 hours after vaccination," the DGCA said.