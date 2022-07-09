India pays tribute to its 'great friend; state mourning on July 9

New Delhi: India on Friday announced a day of mourning on July as a mark of respect to its "great friend" ex-Japanese premier Shinzo Abe, whom President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi described as a statesman and an outstanding leader. The national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India on Saturday on all buildings where it is flown regularly.



"I find it difficult to believe that Shinzo Abe is no more. He was a great statesman, and his infectious affability endeared him the world over. That he fell prey to an assassin's bullet is a tragedy for the whole humanity. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Japan," President Kovind said on Twitter.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also said he was anguished by the demise of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. "Mr Abe played a crucial role in strengthening India-Japan ties. My deepest condolences to his family members and the people of Japan," he said on Twitter.

Modi recalled his personal association with Abe, whom he last met in May this year during his Japan visit, and said he was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator, who dedicated his life to making Japan and the world a better place.

Describing Abe as his "dear friend", Modi said as a mark of India's deepest respect, one-day national mourning shall be observed on July 9. The national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India on Saturday on all buildings where it is flown regularly.

In emotional posts on Twitter, Modi said that during his recent visit, he discussed many issues with Abe, but "little did I know that this would be our last meeting".

The Prime Minister said he was shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of his "dearest friends".

"My association with Mr. Abe goes back many years. I got to know him during my tenure as Gujarat CM and our friendship continued after I became PM. His sharp insights on economy and global affairs always made a deep impression on me," the Prime Minister said.

"He was witty and insightful as always. Little did I know that this would be our last meeting. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the Japanese people," Modi said.

"Mr Abe made an immense contribution to elevating India-Japan relations to the level of a Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Today, the whole of India mourns with Japan and we stand in solidarity with our Japanese brothers and sisters in this difficult moment," he said.

Sharing a picture with Abe during his recent meeting in Tokyo, he said, "always passionate about strengthening India-Japan ties, he had just taken over as the Chairman of the Japan-India Association."

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh sent his condolences in a letter to the Japanese Ambassador in India, Satoshi Suzuki. He also asked him to convey to members of Abe's family and the people of Japan his deepest condolences on this sad occasion.

Home Minister Amit Shah and other union ministers also described Abe as India's "valued friend" and said his efforts in strengthening the India-Japan relationship will always be held fondly in our memories. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also condoled Abe's demise saying the world has lost a great leader. A host of Congress leaders also expressed shock over the assassination of Abe, whom party chief Sonia Gandhi described as a "great friend" of India and who did a lot to strengthen ties between the two nations.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi lauded his role in strengthening the strategic relationship between India and Japan.

Former minister P Chidambaram said Abe clearly had a profound admiration for India and its people. Former Union minister Ashwani Kumar, who was ex-PM Manmohan Singh's special envoy to Japan, said he was deeply disturbed and shattered over Abe's demise.