India overtakes US to bag top spot in terms of Covid recoveries

New Delhi: "In a landmark global achievement", India has overtaken the US and become the top country in terms of COVID-19 recoveries, the Health ministry said on Saturday.



The country has reported the highest number of recoveries with 42,08,431 COVID-19 patients having recovered from the disease so far, pushing the national recovery rate to nearly 80 per cent, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.61 per cent, the ministry said.

"India now accounts for close to 19 per cent of the total global recoveries. This has strongly pushed the national recovery rate to 79.28 per cent," it underlined.

The Centre-led focused, calibrated, responsive and effective measures of early identification through high and aggressive testing, prompt surveillance and tracking, coupled with standardised high-quality clinical care, have together resulted in this global achievement, the ministry said.

India's single-day recovery outstripped the number of new infections as nearly 96,000 people recuperated from the novel Coronavirus, even as the total caseload went past 53 lakh, according to the data updated on Saturday.

The figures released at 8 am showed that while 95,880 people recovered from COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours, 93,337 new infections were recorded during the period.

With the latest inclusions, the total number of cases mounted to 53,08,014 and the recoveries to 42,08,431.

The death toll, meanwhile, climbed to 85,619 with the virus claiming 1,247 lives in a span of 24 hours, the updated data showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further dropped at 1.61 per cent, the data showed.

There are 10,13,964 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, which constitute 19.10 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The country's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, the 30-lakh mark on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and it went past 50 lakh on September 16.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a cumulative 6,24,54,254 COVID-19 samples have been tested up to September 18 — 8,81,911 of them on Friday.