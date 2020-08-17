India, Mauritius enjoy unique friendship: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that India and Mauritius enjoy a unique friendship based on shared cultural and linguistic heritage, and robust cooperation in many areas.



He was responding to Mauritius' Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth's greetings to him on India's 74th Independence Day, which was celebrated on Saturday.

"Happy Independence Day India. God bless the Government and the people of this great nation. Jai Hind," the Mauritius PM tweeted.

Modi in his reply said, "Thank you for your greetings, Prime Minister P K Jugnauth! India and Mauritius enjoy a unique friendship, based on shared cultural and linguistic heritage and robust cooperation in many areas."