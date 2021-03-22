India logs highest daily surge in cases this year

New Delhi: As India witnessed the highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases this year, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday that Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh account for 83.14 per cent of the new infections.



India recorded 43,846 new Coronavirus cases in a day, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,15,99,130. Registering an increase for the 11th day in a row, the total active caseload has increased to 3,09,087, which now comprises 2.66 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.96 per cent. Maharashtra alone added 30,535 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest rise in a single day, to the national tally.

The daily rise in infections was the highest recorded in 115 days. The death toll increased to 1,59,755 with 197 daily new fatalities, the highest in 97 days.

As many as 44,489 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on November 26. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,11,30,288, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.38 per cent, the data stated.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat and Haryana are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases, according to the ministry. Seventeen states and UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in a span of 24 hours. These are Rajasthan, Assam, Goa, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Jharkhand, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Puducherry, Daman and Diu & Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Nagaland, Tripura, Ladakh (UT), Manipur, Mizoram, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the ICMR, 23,35,65,119 samples have been tested up to March 20 with 11,33,602 samples being tested on Saturday.

According to experts, the biggest reason for the surge in cases is that people feel the pandemic is over and they are not following COVID-appropriate behaviour.

"There are multiple reasons for the surge, but the main reason is that there is change in people's attitude and they feel Coronavirus is over. People should still restrict non-essential travel for some more time," AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government has decided to impose night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Sagwara, and Kushalgarh from Monday. As per the new directive, markets will remain closed after 10 pm from March 22 in areas under all city municipal corporations.

The state government also said that visitors entering the state from March 25 will have to carry a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours. Primary schools will remain closed till further order.

Besides Rajasthan, a night curfew has also been imposed in districts in Punjab, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier on Sunday, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said the second wave of Coronavirus has begun and sought people's cooperation to contain the disease.

"We are at the beginning of the second wave of Coronavirus. Let us all join hands to control it because the next three months are crucial for us," Sudhakar told reporters here as the Coronavirus cases started shooting up.