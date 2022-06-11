India logs 7,584 Coronavirus cases, 24 more deaths in a day

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 case tally rose by 7,584 in a day to reach 4,32,05,106 while the number of active cases has increased to 36,267, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.



The death toll has climbed to 5,24,747 with 24 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Active case tally increased by 3,769 and now comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.70 per cent, the health ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.26 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.50 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,44,092, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent. The total number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has exceeded 194.76 crore.

Meanwhile, the United States on Friday announced that Covid-19 tests would no longer be demanded for international travelers arriving by air, a major step in the country's gradual lifting of pandemic restrictions.

White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz confirmed the news on Twitter, with US media saying the testing requirement would end this weekend after strong lobbying from the travel industry. with agency inputs