India logs 5,233 new Covid cases
New Delhi: Daily Coronavirus infections in India were recorded above 5,000 after 93 days taking the total tally of Covid cases to 4,31,90,282, while the active cases rose to 28,857, according to the Union Health ministry data updated on Wednesday.
A total of 5,233 infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll climbed to 5,24,715 with seven fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate was 98.72 per cent, the ministry said.
An increase of 1,881 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.67 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.12 per cent, according to the ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,36,710, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.
The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive has exceeded 194.43 crore.
