India logs 26,727 cases, 277 deaths

New Delhi: India logged 26,727 new Coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,37,66,707, while the active cases declined to 2,75,224, the lowest in 196 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.



The death toll climbed to 4,48,339 with 277 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases comprise 0.82 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.86 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said. A decrease of 1,796 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 15,20,899 tests were conducted on Thursday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 57,04,77,338.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.76 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for last 32 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.70 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 98 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,30,43,144, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

Meanwhile, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 89.67 crore on Friday. More than 62 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Friday.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.

According to official documents, the Centre has received over 65.25 crore Covishield doses from Serum Institute of India (SII) and 9.1 crore doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech till September 19.

SII has informed the government that it will be able to supply around 22 crore doses of Covishield in October. The Pune-based pharmaceutical company has enhanced its Covishield manufacturing capacity to more than 20 crore doses per month.

Prakash Kumar Singh, Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at SII, has assured the government that by December 31, the Pune-based firm will complete the supply of 66 crore doses of Covishield against the recent order and will touch supplies of more than 130 crore doses in the year 2021.