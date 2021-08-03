India, China agree to 'expeditious' resolution

New Delhi: The Indian and Chinese armies on Monday described as "constructive" the 12th round of military talks on the eastern Ladakh row during which they agreed to resolve the pending issues in an "expeditious" manner, even as no concrete outcome was visible on the much-anticipated disengagement process in the remaining friction points.



A joint statement released here by the Indian Army, two days after the talks, said the two sides had a "candid and in-depth exchange" of views relating to the disengagement and that the meeting further enhanced mutual understanding.

It said the two sides agreed to resolve the remaining issues in an expeditious manner in accordance with the existing agreements and protocols and maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations.

Top commanders of the Indian and Chinese armies held a nine-hour meeting on Saturday with a focus on the disengagement process in remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh.

"The two sides had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on resolution of remaining areas related to disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector of India-China border areas," the statement said.

"The two sides noted that this round of meeting was constructive, which further enhanced mutual understanding. They agreed to resolve these remaining issues in an expeditious manner in accordance with the existing agreements and protocols and maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations," it said. The government usually refers to the eastern Ladakh region as Western Sector.

With agency inputs