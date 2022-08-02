India bags historic gold in women's four lawn bowl event
Birmingham: The India lawn bowls team bagged a historic gold medal at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday, a day after getting the country hooked to the rarely-followed game with their inspiring show.
The Indian quartet of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (slip) beat South Africa 17-10 in the women's fours final.
It was India's maiden final appearance in the women's fours format of the competition.
It is Indian contingent's fourth gold and first outside the weightlifting arena.
The Indian team led 8-2 at one stage but the South African team comprising Thabelo Muvhango (lead), Bridget Calitz (second), Esme Kruger (third) and Johanna Snyman (skip) made it 8-8 to spice up the contest.
The Indians though kept their nerves to pull away in the last three rounds.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Hyun Bin returns to big screens as North Korean detective2 Aug 2022 3:39 PM GMT
Prabhas has that sense of purity in his eyes: Kriti2 Aug 2022 3:38 PM GMT
The Makers of Masaan and Newton announces Another Human Story2 Aug 2022 3:34 PM GMT
Priyanka Chopra breaks down as she meets Ukrainian refugees2 Aug 2022 3:34 PM GMT
SRK sang 'Darlings' song 'La Ilaaj' on phone, wanted it for himself:...2 Aug 2022 3:32 PM GMT