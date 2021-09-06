India administering 1.25 Cr Covid vaccines daily: PM Modi

Shimla: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India is administering 1.25 crore Covid vaccines daily which is higher than the population of several countries.

Himachal Pradesh has become a champion by being the first state to administer the first dose of Covid vaccine to all eligible people despite logistic difficulties, he said through video conference.

Sikkim and Dadra and Nagar Haveli too have achieved this target, he added.

Earlier, Modi interacted with healthcare workers and beneficiaries of the Covid vaccination programme in the state through video conference. Modi is virtually talking to healthcare workers to appreciate their efforts.

Interacting with Dr Rahul, posted at the Dodra Kwar Civil Hospital in Shimla district, Modi said 10 per cent of the expenditure can be saved if all 11 shots in a single vial are used while administering Covid vaccines.

The prime minister appreciated health worker Karmo Devi from Una for vaccinating people despite having a fractured leg. Devi told Modi that she has so far administered 22,500 vaccines.

Meanwhile, Nawang Upashak from Lahaul-Spiti told Modi that the Atal Tunnel had given a boost to the tourism sector in the tribal district and between 700-800 local residents have sought the authority's approval to open homestays.



