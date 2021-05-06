India adds record 4.12 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, 3,980 fatalities

New Delhi: New coronavirus cases and deaths in India hit a record daily high with 4,12,262 new infections and 3,980 fatalities being reported, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,10,77,410 and the death toll to 2,30,168, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.



Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 35,66,398 comprising 16.92 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 81.99 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,72,80,844, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

According to the ICMR, 29,67,75,209 samples have been tested up to May 5 with 19,23,131 samples being tested on Wednesday.

The 3,980 new fatalities include 920 from Maharashtra, 353 from Uttar Pradesh, 346 from Karnataka, 311 from Delhi, 253 from Chhattisgarh, 181 from Haryana, 180 from Punjab, 167 from Tamil Nadu, 155 from Rajasthan, 141 from Jharkhand, 133 from Gujarat, 127 from Uttarakhand and 103 from West Bengal.

A total of 2,30,168 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 72,662 from Maharashtra, 18,063 from Delhi, 16,884 from Karnataka, 14,779 from Tamil Nadu, 14,151 from Uttar Pradesh, 11,847 from West Bengal, 9,825 from Punjab and 9,738 from Chhattisgarh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.